CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several local athletes have been named to the AAAA boys basketball all-state lists released by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team

Alec Poland, Morgantown, 6-2, 215, Sr. (Captain)

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Ben Nicol, George Washington, 6-6, 200, Jr.

Cameron Johnson, Jefferson, 6-5, 170, Sr.

Ashton Mooney, Parkersburg South, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Jordan Holmes, Musselman, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Duane Harris, Soph., South Charleston, 5-10, 155, Soph.

Sharron Young, Morgantown, 6-0, 150, Soph.

Second team

Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson, 6-2, 165, Soph. (Captain)

Mikey Johnson, Huntington, 6-0, 160, Soph.

Adam Seams, Greenbrier East, 6-0, 145, Jr.

Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Alex Isinghood, Brooke, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Anthony Hersh, Capital, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Brooks Gage, Morgantown, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Jaden Gladney, Jefferson, 5-11, 150, Soph.

Honorable mention

Avion Blackwood, Martinsburg; Keshaun Cheek, Spring Mills; Jayden Clark, St. Albans; Aiden Davis, Brooke; Brody Davis, Morgantown; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport; Chase Hancock, Princeton; Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East; Jalen Goins, Morgantown; Roman Gray, John Marshall; Aaron Griffith, Greenbrier East; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jamari Jenkins, Jefferson; Nas’Jah Jones, Hurricane; Kris Joyce, Princeton; Zane McCarty, George Washington; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park; Elijah Poore, Capital; Drew Reed, St. Albans; Bryson Singer, Parkersburg; Bryson Smith, South Charleston; Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport; Cole Sperlazza, Brooke; Braydin Ward, Riverside; Cameron Wilkes, Hedgesville.