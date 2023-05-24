Morgantown, W.Va.—WVU baseball commit Aaron Jamison earns our Harry Green Athlete of the week, and it is easy to see why. During game two of the Mohawk Regional where Morgantown and University are battling it out to go to the state tournament, Aaron had an outstanding game.

He went into the game after being on the injured list and played first base for the first time this season. He made Superman-like grabs out of the air to keep the Hawks off the board. He also came through big on offense with the game winning two run homerun.