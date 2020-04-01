AAU Basketball coaches and players reflect on affected recruiting opportunities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Most AAU basketball seasons would be just getting started at this point of the year. While the season extends throughout the summer, players are missing recruiting opportunities with basketball seasons put on hold.

Local AAU team, West Virginia Explosion, coach Rick Hill says AAU is crucial for the exposure of players for recruiting.

Philly Belles and Morgantown star forward Kaitlin Ammons is a highly recruited high school athlete. She is in a position where she needs this last AAU season to make her collegiate decision.

Younger AAU players like Marley Washenitz and Jaidyn West feel their recruitment won’t be too affected by the postponement of the season since they are only sophomores.

But West does admit that AAU brings a higher level of competition over high school basketball and that will be missed.

One thing is certain, all basketball players are itching to get back on the court.