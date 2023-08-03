PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Alderson Broaddus closing right before the start of the school year, those associated with the university have been left in shock and wondering what’s next for students and faculty.

Some of those people that were left scrambling were recent Philip Barbour graduates Kemper Longwell and Ethan Floyd, who both signed on to play football at Alderson Broaddus.

“It breaks my heart,” Longwell said.

“I was devastated,” Floyd said. “I still am.”

Both of them found out that the school was closing while working out. For the two Barbour County natives, it ended their dreams of playing football in Battlers’ uniform.

“I’ve always been like that’s somewhere I can go. It crushed me not only because I was going to be playing in front of my home community which means more to me than anything,” Floyd said. “I felt like (at) AB I could have the impact on the community.”

“It’s home. There’s nothing better than playing football and going home to my Mom and getting Mom’s cooking,” Longwell said.

Kemper Longwell stands on Philip Barbour’s football field (WBOY – Image)

The closure shut the door on the two going to college within a 10-minute drive of their high school. They had to start the college search all over again just weeks before the start of another school year and football season.

The coaches at Alderson Broaddus have not only been giving these two assistance in finding a new school, but the whole team as well.

“That coaching staff has done an amazing job with helping us find places to play, making sure that we’re alright,” Floyd said.

“The whole football coaching staff was amazing,” Longwell said. “They put my film out hard and got me to where I need to be.”

Philip Barbour’s coaching staff, and namely Colts Recording Coordinator Elijah Matlick, was significant in helping them through uncharted waters.

“My first thing I thought to do was call Coach Matlick,” Floyd said. “He has done so much for me and all of my high school teammates that were also going to AB.”

The worries of not finding a school for Floyd and Longwell to go attend didn’t last long. Recruiters contacted them quickly after the announcement was made.

“It’s been insane. The first three days was basically nonstop talking on the phone,” Longwell said. “I was more recruited in probably a 48-hour span than I was in all four years of high school.”

With all of the assistance, Longwell stayed in the Mountain East Conference by landing with West Liberty. He will major in business and sports management.

Floyd found a home at Kentucky Christian University, where he will major in business administration and team up again with Philip Barbour graduate Dashawn Webster.

Other schools around West Virginia have offered assistance and accommodations to student-athletes that were impacted by AB’s closure. While many at Alderson Broaddus, like Longwell and Floyd, are facing this adversity together, Floyd said that they will all still be a family as they navigate through this period of uncertainty.

“All we can do is make the best of the situation, which isn’t easy,” Floyd said.