AB Sprint Football brings in new weapons for second season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football program just started a year ago as the Battlers played their inaugural season last fall.

AB only recorded one win out of its seven games but after building the program from the ground up, head coach Brad Jett is looking to turn it around this upcoming season…and it’s looking like he’ll have the weapons to do so.

“Last season was an eye opening experience. The sprint football conference is real good football and it woke me up to what had to be done,” Jett said.

And what had to be done was centered around recruiting.

“We entered last year with basically three offensive linemen that ever played there before and the other kids were makeshift. Where this year our recruiting season was to bring in offensive and defensive lineman and basically that’s what we did,” Jett said.

The recruiting didn’t just stop at linemen though. Jett picked up a lot of local talent including three of his former South Harrison Hawks. That list including first team All-State selection, running back Landon McFadden.

In addition, players from single-A state runners up Doddridge County, Ritchie County and Lincoln, to name a few, join the Battlers team.

But recruiting for sprint football isn’t a piece of cake. In fact, Jett says it’s difficult not only to recruit players, but to keep them on the roster for all four years.

“See you’re kind of looking for young men that can come in and do well in the classroom and keep his weight down. So that was a big thing, you know a big thing on our part where you can’t go out and recruit a 200 pound young man and say hey you have to get rid of 22 pounds and hey, do you know you have to keep that off for four years to be able to play for us all four years,” Jett said.

Jett is excited to see where his improved roster takes the program. And they’ll have to be ready as the Battlers host three Division I Sprint Football programs this season.