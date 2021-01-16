AB women’s hoops falls at home to WV State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team seemingly found the recipe for success early on in the first quarter of their game, Saturday, against visiting West Virginia State.

AB shooters knocked down four 3-pointers from the far side corner, as the Battlers shot well over 60 percent from three-point range early on.

But despite the hot start, shooting-wise, the Battlers couldn’t stop doing one thing – turning the ball over.

AB committed 26 turnovers in the first half, and 43 in the game, which resulted in 50 points for the Yellow Jackets.

With WV State getting extra chances, the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half, winning 123-88.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories