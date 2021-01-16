AB women’s hoops falls at home to WV State

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team seemingly found the recipe for success early on in the first quarter of their game, Saturday, against visiting West Virginia State.

AB shooters knocked down four 3-pointers from the far side corner, as the Battlers shot well over 60 percent from three-point range early on.

But despite the hot start, shooting-wise, the Battlers couldn’t stop doing one thing – turning the ball over.

AB committed 26 turnovers in the first half, and 43 in the game, which resulted in 50 points for the Yellow Jackets.

With WV State getting extra chances, the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half, winning 123-88.