Abernathy, Garrison lead Patriots over Hawks for state tournament berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wheeling Park returns to the state tournament, after taking a year off, with a 58-37 win over University.

The Patriots got off to a good start with Lindsey Garrison’s three three pointers in the first quarter.

Garrison hit two in a row to give Park an early lead. She finished with game-high 19 points fueled by five threes.

University tried to hold strong in the first quarter but was outscored 19-6.

Park never lost the lead after that. No UHS players scored in double-digits but Eden Gibson scored team-high nine points and Ella Simpson added eight.

