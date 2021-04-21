Abernathy, Garrison lead Patriots over Hawks for state tournament berth

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wheeling Park returns to the state tournament, after taking a year off, with a 58-37 win over University.

The Patriots got off to a good start with Lindsey Garrison’s three three pointers in the first quarter.

Garrison hit two in a row to give Park an early lead. She finished with game-high 19 points fueled by five threes.

University tried to hold strong in the first quarter but was outscored 19-6.

Park never lost the lead after that. No UHS players scored in double-digits but Eden Gibson scored team-high nine points and Ella Simpson added eight.

Wheeling Park won 58-37 over University and has earned a spot in the state tournament seedings.

Garrison led the Patriots with 19 points and Bella Abernathy added 13 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories