Abraham puts up 26 to lead Braxton County to Sectional Title

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County hosted Braxton County in the AA Region II, Section II Girls basketball final.

Eagles started hot with a big first half from Peyton Smith and Jocelyn Abraham. Smith drilled three threes in the first quarter and Abraham put up nine in the first half to give Braxton a 10 point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Braxton stayed on top and kept a 10 point lead.

But the fourth quarter is where this game got interesting as Lewis County had a late spark. They’ll tie the game up at 45 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Olivia Krinov was tenacious in the paint for the Minutemaids as she finished with 15 to lead Lewis Co. Minutemaids took the lead in overtime by two.

But Braxton wasn’t letting that happen. Abraham to the rescue as she scored to put the nail in the coffin.

Braxton County wins the sectional title 56-51 in OT. Abraham led Braxton with game-high 26 points.

Lewis Co. will travel to Lincoln and Braxton will lost Bridgeport in the Regional round.