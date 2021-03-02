AB’s Celeste Walters reacts to double-double in Monday’s MEC tourney opening round

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference basketball tournaments tipped off on Monday, and the postseason got off to a great start for the Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team.

AB came into last night’s first-round game against Fairmont State having lost seven of their last nine contests — all by double-digits. But that didn’t matter.

Madeline Moyer had a great game for the Lady Battlers; she finished with 26 points, and made six threes.

Shay Harper hit the biggest shot of the night, the corner three, which gave the Battlers the lead with less than 30 seconds to go.

FINAL: 85-79 Alderson Broaddus wins on the road to advance in the MEC Tournament!!



Moyer — 26pts

Moyer — 26pts

Walters — 22pts, 15rebs, 3 blks

How about Celeste Walters?

The senior tallied career highs in points (22) and rebounds (15) on Monday, recorded a double-double, and added three monster blocks.

It wasn’t the points or the blocks, though, that Walters was most proud of.

“Scoring was just a plus. My blocks, I’m just trying to get help side on defense. My main goal is to help my team rebound. The battle on the boards is always my number one goal in every game. So, I’m definitely most proud of my rebounds tonight,” said Walters afterwards. “Coming into the game, I knew that if I wanted my team to win, the only way that I could help them was to rebound.”

AB won the game, 85-79, to advance in the MEC tournament.

It’s the first postseason win for the Alderson Broaddus women’s team since 2013, and just the second postseason win for the program since the start of the 98-99 season.

