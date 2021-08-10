AB’s Travis Everhart ready for first season after more than one year as Battlers head coach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Travis Everhart was introduced as the next head football coach at Alderson Broaddus University in January of 2020.

Less than two months later, a global pandemic set in and changed the world.

The then-new head coach didn’t get to coach a single game during his first year on the job.

“I’m getting a second chance to make a first impression. It’s been, obviously, an overwhelming period of time over the last 19, 20 months, but we’ve learned a lot of things,” said Everhart. “We learned a lot of things that we can do that we can apply to the upcoming season and season to come.

Alderson Broaddus does boast a starting quarterback in Jaylen McNair, who has multiple years of experience under his belt when he was a starter at Glenville State.

“We’re looking for big things out of him. He’s out there leading the charge every day,” said Everhart. “He’s a smart player. He reads defenses. I mean, he’s our extra coach on the field.”

The Battlers went 0-4 during the modified spring MEC season, Everhart’s first games coaching this program.

Everhart says that his linebackers and players in the secondary have stuck out to him since the beginning of the spring.

He added the same sentiment about the players on his offensive line.

The head coach mentioned an increase in size, and knowledge of the game, when talking about all three of those position groups.

“We’ve got some guys who have come in in great shape, physically. We got guys that are a lot longer than we’ve had. That was kind of a point of emphasis in recruiting this past year,” said Everhart. “We’ve got a very smart group. In our first signing class, 40 out of our 43 guys were 3.0 (GPA) or better. Not only are they great classroom guys, but they’re guys that are great on the football field.”

Everhart also echoed the sentiment that’s been given previously by many at AB, saying that it’s great to be part of the MEC.

“We’re excited about people being here and getting that AB brand out to them,” said Everhart. “I think having a presence now in the state, in this conference, is a wonderful thing.”

Alderson Broaddus begins the 2021 fall season on the road at Mercyhurst on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Battlers play two of their first three games away from home.

AB was picked to finish eleventh out of twelve teams in the conference’s preseason poll.