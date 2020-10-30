Adaline Cinalli lifts Fairmont Senior soccer to OT win over Oak Glen

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The sophomore came through.

Adaline Cinalli took one touch, took her shot, and sent Fairmont Senior to Beckley.

Cinalli’s overtime goal gave the Fairmont Senior girls to the state tournament, with a 2-1 victory over Oak Glen.

Reporter: Did you ever envsion an overtime goal like that?

Cinalli: “I did not, I did not. It was surreal.”

Reporter: What did you see on that play?

ADALINE CINALLI: “I just saw the ball and everyone was like shoot it, shoot it. And I did. I didn’t know if it was going in or not but it went in.”