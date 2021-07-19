Adams aims to remain healthy, be a major force on Hawks soccer program this Fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University boys soccer team is in the midst of the three week period and look to build on what they started last season.

The Hawks had a successful season last fall resulting in a sectional title, regional title, and finishing as the Class-AAA state runners up.

University admittedly lost a lot of last year’s talent to graduation including first team all state forward and main source of goals, Riley Nett.

The team returns plenty of players with varsity experience like senior Kellen Adams who spent most of his season injured last fall. Adams is aiming to remain as healthy as possible this season and looks to be a major impact on the Hawks lineup.

“My main role is going to be just trying to connect with our other players like Charlie Walker, hopefully he can get some goals in, Garrett (Scardina) as well, I’m going to try and get some goals myself, I’m going to be playing as the main play maker and hopefully create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals,” Adams said.

Adams not the only Hawks returner with varsity exposure. The team returns many players from the defense to the midfield and up to the offense that can get the job done on the pitch.

Adams also touched on how many new faces are joining the Hawks soccer family and how the three week period is helping the team get to know one another while getting touches on the ball.