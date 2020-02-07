Al Pogue joins Malzahn’s staff at Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia outside linebackers coach Al Pogue is making the move to join Gus Malzahn’s staff at Auburn, WVU officials have confirmed.

As originally reported by Jay G. Tate at AuburnSports.com, Pogue will be returning to the Tigers for a position which will be announced at a later date.

Pogue joined the Mountaineers in 2019 upon the hiring of Neal Brown. Prior to that, he spent five years on Brown’s staff as the cornerbacks coach at Troy.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Pogue played college football at Alabama State from 1993-1996. His first college job came with the Tigers, where he spent three season in various administrative positions.