Alderson Broaddus joins Mountain East Conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced Friday that Alderson Broaddus University’s application for full membership into the MEC has been unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Directors.

At the request of Alderson Broaddus, the Battlers will compete in the Mountain East beginning this upcoming season, MEC officials said.

The university has been competing in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference(GMAC).

AB, in Philippi, is centrally located in the geographic footprint of the MEC and sponsors 19 of the conference’s 23 championship sports, according to a news release.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alderson Broaddus University to the Mountain East Conference,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University President and President of the MEC Board of Directors. “AB is a very good fit for our league for many different reasons and we look forward to having them as a member.”

“Alderson Broaddus emerged through the membership process as an outstanding candidate due to the shared philosophy, goals, sports sponsorship, and geography with our member institutions,” stated MEC Commissioner Reid Amos. “AB has a proud and rich tradition in athletics that we expect will continue as a member of the Mountain East. I want to thank President Dr. Tim Barry and Athletics Director Carrie Bodkins for their leadership and look forward to collaborating and working with them and the rest of the AB athletics department.”

“Alderson Broaddus University is delighted to join the Mountain East Conference,” said President Dr. Tim Barry. “Since it’s inception, AB athletics has had deep and meaningful relationships with many of the schools in the MEC, and we are very grateful to Commissioner Amos and the MEC Board of Directors to afford us the opportunity of joining the conference.”

AB currently sponsors 27 intercollegiate sports, and is home to 650 student-athletes representing 23 states and 15 countries, officials said.

“We are very excited to join such a strong conference with many local ties,” said Alderson Broaddus Director of Athletics Carrie Bodkins. “I would like to thank Commissioner Amos for his leadership during this process and the rest of the league for extending this invitation.

“I would also like to thank Commissioner Tom Daeger of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for providing a home for us with great competition for the past seven years,” Bodkins continued. “We look forward to continuing to provide the best experience possible for Alderson Broaddus student-athletes.”

The Mountain East Conference was established in 2013. In its seven years, MEC institutions have produced three team NCAA Division II champions, eight national finalists and 14 semifinalists, officials said.