PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball team cruised to a fourteen point win Wednesday night at home against Frostburg State.

Philippi native, David Shriver, led the way with 16 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.

The Battlers led by as many as 14 points in the first half, and won by as many as much, claiming a 90-76 victory for their second ‘W’ of the season.