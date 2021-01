WHEELING, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus men’s and women’s basketball teams split their season openers against the Wheeling Cardinals on Thursday.

AB’s women’s team fell, 76-63, in a game where the lady Battlers were hurt by turnovers and personal fouls.

Meanwhile, the ABU men pulled off a road victory, 85-79, to start their season.

Both Battlers squads host West Liberty at Rex Pyles Arena on Sunday.