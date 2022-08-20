PHILIPPI, W.Va – The Mountain East Conference opens up the 2022 schedule in less than two weeks with kickoff for college football teams in the area set for September 1.

The MEC hosted its annual media day this past Wednesday and each of the conference’s head coaches met with media to preview the season.

Alderson-Broaddus opens the season picked 11th in the league’s preseason poll and head coach Travis Everhart is taking that as motivation for pushing his team to outplay their projection.

“It’s about where you finish. I’m glad they picked us at 11th, surprised they didn’t pick us 12th. Either way, it’s going to motivate our kids because we’re not an 11th place ballclub,” he said, “We’re going to go out. We’ve got a lot to prove this year with what we’ve done over the offseason and those things.”

One of the things that may help contribute to an improvement for A-B after a 1-10 season in 2021 is improved facilities for the program with a renovated Alderson-Broaddus Multi-Sport Performance Stadium debuting this fall with Everhart looking forward to seeing his team take the field in an improved environment.

“Obviously, the track’s not as fast as it was but it’s a lot softer, more aesthetically pleasing. It’s something new. The guys get fired up about the new things and its been a joy to have that and obviously, we’ve been making good use of it over the last couple weeks,” he said.

The Battlers are set to kickoff the 2022 campaign at home, facing Mercyhurst on September 3.