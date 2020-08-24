Alderson Broaddus names Summer Quesenberry next women’s basketball head coach

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University has announced the hiring of Summer Quesenberry as the next head coach of the AB women’s basketball program.

Below is the press release from Alderson Broaddus University on the hiring

“I am very excited to announce Summer Quesenberry as our Women’s Basketball Coach,” said Bodkins. “Summer’s previous head coaching experience, familiarity with the MEC, and passion and enthusiasm for student-athletes and the game of basketball make her a great fit for our program. I have enjoyed getting to learn about Summer throughout the hiring process, and we are very happy with her vision for the program. Beyond my role as the Athletic Director, as an alumna of the Women’s Basketball program, I am excited for Summer to be the leader of our program.”

Quesenberry is no stranger to the Mountain East, having served as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Urbana last season. With her help, Urbana set a program record for conference wins and reached the MEC tournament for the first time.

“I am elated for the opportunity to lead the Battlers Women’s Basketball Program at Alderson Broaddus University,” Quesenberry said. “I want to thank the search committee, President Dr. James Barry, and Athletic Director Carrie Bodkins for allowing me to join an institution and an athletic department that provides an environment in which the student-athlete can flourish; succeeding on the court, in the classroom, and within the community while developing the skills necessary for lifelong learning.”

Former Urbana assistant coach, Summer Quesenberry, has been named the next Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball head coach, according to the school. (Photo by Alderson Broaddus University)

Quesenberry takes over a program that improved on its win total last year from the year before, while facing injuries and adversity last season. The Battlers will look to continue to take steps forward during their first season in the Mountain East Conference.

Quesenberry added, “This is a unique time to take over a program and provide leadership in collegiate athletics. There is much unknown, but we will face adversity with a Battler’s spirit; understanding that values can be developed, culture can be built, and programs can achieve success that reaches far beyond the confines of the court. This is also a dynamic time for the Battlers and our fans, as Alderson Broaddus’ affiliation with the Mountain East Athletic Conference provides us with new rivalries and new opportunities to compete, while highlighting the athletic and academic strengths of our region in one of the premier conferences of Division II. I am proud to be associated with a distinguished and influential institution such as Alderson Broaddus University.”

Prior to Urbana, Quesenberry was the head women’s basketball coach at Lourdes University. In 2018, with Quesenberry at the helm, Lourdes set program records for single-season win total and conference wins in a season.

Before Lourdes, Quesenberry spent 2012-2016 as the head coach at Brescia University. During her time at Brescia, Quesenberry coached a conference player of the year and finished 2015-2016 with the most conference wins in program history.

Quesenberry is a 2008 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where she enjoyed a successful playing career. She obtained her Masters of Organizational Leadership from Lourdes University in 2020.

“I encourage the entire campus and Philippi community to join us on this journey as we attack the challenge of elevating Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball to an elite level,” said Quesenberry. “Together, we will build a championship culture founded in competitive excellence. Go Battlers!”