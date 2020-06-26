Alderson Broaddus officially introduced as 12th member of the Mountain East Conference

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Friday was a big day in the history of Alderson Broaddus athletics, as the Battlers were officially introduced into the Mountain East Conference.

That move was announced earlier this month, but became official Friday with MEC Commissioner, Reid Amos introducing AB to the conference as its 12th full-time member.

The Battlers leave behind the geographically-expansive GMAC conference, and join the Mountain East, which boasts less travel and higher competition for the Battlers.

Director of Athletics Carrie Bodkins, who has personal experience playing against MEC schools says it’s great to be a member of the conference.

“We feel like we’re finally home playing a conference where we have such strong ties to our conference opponents. This is a great opportunity for our athletic programs and our student athletes. I will forever be grateful for the memories that I was able to make against these opponents. and I am personally looking forward to our programs creating new memories with them,” Alderson Broaddus Director of Athletics, Carrie Bodkins

Amos said he and the membership staff liked what they saw from AB leadership, including Bodkins, and that he feels the Battlers have similar goals to the MEC and its members.

And had this to say about why Alderson Broaddus was a good fit to join the Mountain East Conference.

“Not only are they an excellent fit, geographically, but they also fit our profile from a capacity to compete standpoint, enrollment, goals. And while there was a time when there may have been differing feelings on that front, that time has passed.”

We spoke with bodkins, and Alderson Broaddus head football coach, Travis Everhart, exclusively after the press conference Friday.

Rex Pyles Arena was closed for repairs on January 16, 2020. (Photo by WBOY-TV)

One of the things we spoke with Bodkins about was the update on Rex Pyles Arena, the home of the battlers basketball teams, which was closed in January.

“Phase 1 is the initial phase that we’re looking at. It’s an immediate fix for us. And then, down the road, transition some of those renovations. But, the intent was to start a little bit earlier, but with the pandemic and everything like that it kind of slowed down the process a little bit. We are still are very hopeful. We anticipate us being back in that facility October 1, and ready to roll for winter sports,” said Bodkins.

You’ll be able to see the rest of our conversation with Bodkins, and Everhart, coming up this weekend in the 12 SportsZone.