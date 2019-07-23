Alderson Broaddus tabs Robert “Ace” Mallonee as new head men’s lacrosse coach

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University athletic department announced, Tuesday, the hiring of Robert “Ace” Mallonee as the new head coach for the men’s lacrosse program.

Mallonee spent the past three seasons as assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Battlers. Before that, he helped start the lacrosse program at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“Ace has been a great fixture for the men’s lacrosse program for the past three years,” said Athletic Director, Carrie Bodkins.

“He is passionate about the program, the student-athletes, and the University, and we are excited to see the program grow under Ace’s guidance,” she continued.