Alex Masters to walk on with West Liberty men’s soccer

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – North Marion’s Alex Masters signed, Friday, to continue his education and his soccer career at the collegiate level.

Masters announced he is joining the West Liberty men’s soccer program as a walk-on, where he hopes to continue to play defense at the right back position.

Masters said that, not only was the Hilltoppers soccer program a big draw for him, but things he can do, educationally, while in school at West Liberty made him want to go there even more.

“I went and visited West Liberty on a black and gold day, and I just liked the campus. And I talked to the business instructor and the president up there, and they were just really nice. And there was a lot of opportunities up there through the career path that I was choosing, such as internships with the Riverhounds and the Steelers potentially,” Masters said.

He seems to have it all planned out.

Masters wants to major in sports management, with hopes of one day becoming an athletic director at the collegiate level.