Alivia Ammons reaches 1,000 career points, Clay-Battelle advances past Tyler Consolidated

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Alivia Ammons arrived at Wednesday’s Class A Region I, Section 2 playoff game thinking she was only preparing for that – a playoff game.

Unbeknownst to her, she was nearing a career milestone.

Entering Wednesday’s contest, Ammons, a junior, needed just 14 points to reach 1,000 points for her career.

She was held to just three points before halftime in a low-scoring game, but turned things on in the second half.

Ammons scored 15 of her game-high 18 points after halftime, and came up with clutch basket after clutch basket for the Cee Bees any time Tyler Consolidated pulled back to within striking distance.

Ammons reached her career scoring mark with 2:58 remaining in the game; a game that Clay-Battelle ultimately won, 39-32.

“Well, I was like really surprised. But I’ve dreamt of that moment since middle school. And it was just awesome once I turned around and saw all the fans yelling, and holding up signs,” said Ammons. “It was important, not only that we scored obviously, but I just thought it was special that we played a good team when I scored (my 1,000th point).

Congrats to Clay-Battelle’s @LivAmmons on reaching 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points‼️

Huge accomplishment, and it couldn’t have come in a bigger moment!

Hear from her tonight in the @12SportsZone @clay_battelle @Jammins2 pic.twitter.com/kShXBZZ4mS — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 15, 2021

Ammons came up with an important five-point swing in the final moments of the third quarter, helping the Cee Bees go from being up by just two, to up by seven entering the fourth period.

She hit a 3-pointer early in the period to register her 999th career point. A few moments later, she eclipsed 1,000.

“Oh yeah, that was like an NBA three. I was proud of that one,” she added with a laugh.

Clay-Battelle advances to the sectional title game, and will travel to play at top-seeded Doddridge County on Friday.