Aliya Todd, Carter Bowie win inaugural Junior Nuzum Memorial Run

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Five local teams met in Shinnston on Thursday for the first-ever Junior Nuzum Memorial Run at Ferguson Park.

Cal Nuzum Jr. was a member of the United States Navy in World War II, and was an instrumental figure in the City of Shinnston until his passing earlier this year.

Lincoln head coach, Kevin Nuzum, introduced the participants of Thursday’s race, while giving some history of the late ‘Junior’ as he was known.

As for the race itself, first-year cross country runner, Aliya Todd, stole the show once again. Todd was out in front from the start.

She picks up her second win in the last three weeks.

“Every time I run I have fun, so it just makes me want to push ten times harder. I really enjoy this sport, and I’m really upset I didn’t do it the rest of my years of high school,” Todd said. “A couple times I did lose focus, but I regained it. I focused on my pace again. And I think the most challenging part was that straight away, because of how long it drug out.”

Todd crossed the finish line with a time of 20:42.54, which was roughly 15 seconds better than Robert C. Byrd’s Claudia Moore, who finished second.

Liberty runners claimed first, third and fourth in the girls race.

Carter Bowie of South Harrison crossed the finish line first in the boys race.

This was the first cross country race ever run at Ferguson Park, according to coaches on hand, so it was a brand new course for all of the athletes.

Todd and Bowie navigated it the best.