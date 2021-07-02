All-American Status: Polar Bears pair earns high school lacrosse All-American recognition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A stellar sophomore season, and the culmination of four years of hard work in the classroom.

Fairmont Senior has had some outstanding athletes in recent history, and two more can be added to that ever-growing list.

Leah Shaw, a senior defender, has earned Academic All-American status, as one of the most studious high school lacrosse players in all the land.

Her teammate, Aubrey Harrison, earned All-American status on the lacrosse field, after scoring a staggering 72 goals in just 15 games this season.

Harrison is the third All-American in Fairmont Senior lacrosse history, but the first to do it as an underclassman. She didn’t get a freshman season in 2020 due to the pandemic, and her sophomore season was missing games due to rules that wouldn’t allow West Virginia teams to play against teams from other states.

So, she dominated the teams they did play, and led the Fairmont Senior girls to their latest state championship.

Shaw, while also being a first team all-state player in her own right, graduated in May with a GPA of 4.5.

Shaw will attend Shepherd University in the Eastern Panhandle beginning this fall, and plans to major in political science.

Harrison, meanwhile, has two more years left of high school lacrosse.

At this year’s pace of five goals per game, the school and program record for career goals scored is certainly attainable. She also has two more years to add another All-American honor (or two) to her name.