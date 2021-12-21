All five starters finish in double-figures as Polar Bears roll over Colts, FSHS improves to 7-0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior keeps its undefeated streak alive with a dominant win over Philip Barbour.

The Polar Bears led from the jump, starting off the game on a 7-0 scoring run.

Philip Barbour did get on the board in the first quarter but it couldn’t catch Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears took a 32-11 lead after one quarter.

Fairmont Senior only extended its lead from there and led 56-20 at the halftime break.

The Polar Bears showed just how much scoring they could do as they rolled the Colts, 103-43.

Each of the five FSHS starters finished in double-figures in the win.

