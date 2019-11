It’s time once again for our All Pets Puppy Picks.

This week we had Ruger picking between the two-time defending Class-A state champs from Wheeling Central, and Ritchie County.

The Rebels may be the higher seed, but Ruger is going with Wheeling Central.

We’ll see if he’s right on Saturday when No. 2 Ritchie County hosts No. 10 Wheeling Central at 1:30 p.m.

And don’t forget all these pets are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Harrison County, and others from Around the Region.