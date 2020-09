FAIRMONT, W.Va. – We visited the Marion County Humane Society for week two of our All Pets Puppy Picks for the 2020 high school football season.

This week we had Ruger, a two-year-old border collie, picking the winner of Friday night’s game between the North Marion Huskies and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Ruger is available for adoption at the Marion County Humane Society and employees there said he is very smart and friendly.