All Pets Puppy Picks: Morgantown vs. Bridgeport

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A returning guest picker, Rover the pit bull, got the honor of picking this week’s winner between Bridgeport and Morgantown.

Rover, who’s looking to end his stay at the Marion County Humane Society and find a good home, went straight for the bowl belonging to the Indians.

No question who Rover thinks will win Friday night, but we’ll have to wait and see who comes out on top on the field.

And don’t forget, Rover, and plenty of other animals at the Marion County Humane Society are currently up for adoption.