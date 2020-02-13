All12 Courtside: Teams continue to grind it out as conference play intensifies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on All12 Courtside, we recap the “Game of the Week” where the Kansas Jayhawks traveled east to play the West Virginia Mountaineers. Facing the prospect of another loss in Morgantown, Coach Bill Self had high praise for one of his guards’ second-half performance, and it wasn’t star Devon Dotson.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, we go to Waco where the Baylor Bears have their eyes set on history as they try match a winning-streak record set by Kansas and stay a step ahead of the Jayhawks in the standings. Coach Scott Drew and MaCio Teague talk about the keys to Baylor’s sustained success.

We’ve reached the point of the season where talk of the NCAA Tournament bubble starts to heat up, and the pressure is on Texas to turn things around or miss the tourney for the third time in five seasons. Oklahoma is the last of five Big 12 teams currently projected to go dancing, and the Sooners have a couple of upcoming opportunities to bolster their resume.

Our correspondents also check in on the resurgent Texas Tech Red Raiders, an Iowa State team that will be without its best player for the rest of the season, and a pair of teams looking to break lengthy losing streaks on Saturday.