Allie Martin reflects on running career at Preston

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston High School’s Allie Martin has become one of the most decorated athletes to ever come through the Knights’ cross country program.

The standout runner made her college decision official on Monday and is set to run cross country and track and field at the Division I level at Ohio University.



“It was a really hard decision actually. It just ended up being the best for me, I felt the best there and it wasn’t too far from home but it wasn’t really close so I feel like I could get a really good college experience there,” Martin said.

Martin set out to place in the top three at the state cross country meet this past Fall and she did just that finishing as the individual girls state runner up.

Martin is only the second runner in Preston High history to place top 10 at the state meet in all four cross country seasons.



“My freshman year I went in there with really high stakes and I finished really high in the state then sophomore year the same way. Last year I didn’t do as good as I hoped so whenever I finished second in the state this year, it just really gave me a lot of confidence and I just felt great about this year,” Martin said.

That coming after she smoked the Big 10 Conference championship race and finished second at the Class-AAA regional meet.

She said it means a lot to have represented Preston these past four seasons.



“It meant a lot. I’ve always seen my dad coaching the runners from Preston and I’ve always been like oh that’s going to be me one day and it really meant a lot to actually be in that position,” Martin said.

Martin has cherished the time spent running under her coach who doubles as her father.



“It was really good. I think we both bonded over it and became closer,” Martin said.

Martin has one final track and field season before heading off to Athens, Ohio to run with the Bobcats.







