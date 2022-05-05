CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Robert C. Byrd stays alive in sectional play with a 3-1 win over Liberty on Thursday night.

The game went scoreless until Emma Kyle’s solo homer put the Mountaineers up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.

It was all RCB from there. Fran Alvaro tied the game up with an RBI single followed by Avery Childers’ RBI single to take the lead in the bottom of the third.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Gina Alvaro rocked a home run to left field to seal the deal for a 3-1 lead.

Pitching puts away the Mountaineers after that. Fran Alvaro ends the game with three of her 13 strikeouts.

Liberty’s season comes to a close and RCB moves on to see Lincoln in the section final on Friday.