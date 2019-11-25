Alyson Gibson signs with Fairmont State Acro & Tumbling team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Alyson Gibson signed to join the Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling team on Monday.

The signing continues Gibson’s tumbling career, which started ten years ago.

Gibson told us she loves the competitiveness of the sport, and is excited to join the Falcons.

And she had this to say about joining Fairmont State.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m really excited for this experience. It’s close to home. I really didn’t want to go far. And they make me feel so welcomed. When I went to the camps they all made me feel really welcomed. They made me feel like part of the team, and I’m not even part of the team yet,” Gibson said.

She is the second local athlete this month to sign with the Falcons, who are building a local fan base.