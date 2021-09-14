Aman’s lone goal sends Minutemen over Flying Eagles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Minutemen of Lewis County spoiled Robert C. Byrd’s senior night with a 1-0 win over the Flying Eagles.

The Minutemen lone goal came 23 minutes into the game as Keller Bennett sent a corner kick to the head of Joey Aman who sent it into the back of the net to put Lewis up 1-0.

That would be the only scoring of the game but each team had multiple other chances.

Minutemen goalie Landyn Taylor and RCB keeper Cam Clark each had multiple nice saves in order to keep each other from scoring further.

Lewis won its third contest of the season 1-0 over RCB.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories