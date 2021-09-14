Aman’s lone goal sends Minutemen over Flying Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Minutemen of Lewis County spoiled Robert C. Byrd’s senior night with a 1-0 win over the Flying Eagles.

The Minutemen lone goal came 23 minutes into the game as Keller Bennett sent a corner kick to the head of Joey Aman who sent it into the back of the net to put Lewis up 1-0.

That would be the only scoring of the game but each team had multiple other chances.

Minutemen goalie Landyn Taylor and RCB keeper Cam Clark each had multiple nice saves in order to keep each other from scoring further.

Lewis won its third contest of the season 1-0 over RCB.