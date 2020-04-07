American Legion Baseball World Series canceled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – The American Legion, along with the The Americanism Commission, and National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced Tuesday morning that it has decided to cancel the 2020 American Legion Baseball World Series, and the eight Regional Tournaments that make up the World Series field.

This decision was made due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had across the country.

In part of the American Legion press release, the organization said: “Many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation. In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.”

The statement also said that the awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships have been suspended for this year.

Locally, the impact of this decision is still unknown.

Have spoken with a couple local Legion baseball coaches to get sense of what today’s announcement means. Here’s some takeaways:



* American Legion World Series & Regionals have been cancelled



* Regular season play is still a go in most states — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 7, 2020 Click on this tweet for a thread of information and reaction from today’s Legion Baseball announcement.

Local coaches remain hopeful that a Legion Baseball regular season can happen, though they have to wait on a number of factors and decisions can be made.

The Legion Baseball season normally does not start until June, after the high school baseball season has ended.

As of now, Legion Baseball state tournaments are still on schedule, but that will be the farthest teams can go.

