Ammons, Boggs on All-State selections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A trio of local girls basketball players were selected to the Class AAA all-state teams Friday.

Among them were University’s Ashten Boggs (first team) and Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons (second team).

For Boggs, it’s her second-straight year being a first team member.

The Edinboro commit nearly averaged a double-double this year, with 19.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

“It’s nice knowing that your hard work throughout the season paid off, and you’ve been able to be recognized. It’s exciting. I think getting first team All-State two years in a row shows that Edinboro is getting a good one. I’m excited. I’m really excited, actually. The more I think about it the more excited I get,” she said.

He Mon County counterpart, Kaitlyn Ammons, earned captain status for the all-state second team.

Despite missing some times this year with an ankle injury, the junior averaged 15 points per game, and led the way with a near-double-double in Morgantown’s upset win over No. 1 Wheeling Park to get to the state tournament.

“Stuff like this is just kind of like the icing on top of the cake. It just makes it that much more worth it and better. There was no better feeling in my entire life of basketball than when the buzzer went off at Wheeling Park. That was by far the best basketball game I’ve ever played in,” Ammons said.

Ammons did say that she was disappointed that she wasn’t a first team all-state member. However, she does have a senior season still ahead of her to make that happen.

