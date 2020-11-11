Ammons makes it official, signs with DePaul women’s hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School girls basketball standout, Kaitlyn Ammons, announced her decision to join the DePaul women’s basketball program in April.

But she made that decision official Wednesday.

As part of National Signing Day, Ammons signed her National Letter of Intent with the Blue Demons, which she says is a big step in her basketball career.

“It’s something that I thought I would have the words for because I have waited for today my entire life. I think I was six years old when I told my parents that I wanted to play college basketball, and the fact that it’s happening right now is just very unreal to me,” said Ammons. “I’m really thankful for this opportunity because it’s not something that a lot of people get. I don’t think a lot of people realize how much work I’ve actually put into this.”

Ammons was a second team all-state member in her junior season, a year in which she helped lead the Lady Mohigans to the state tournament.

Ammons and Morgantown will be one of the favorites in Triple-A heading into this season.

You can find more stories, and game highlights, involving Ammons here.