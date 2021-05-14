Ammons, Reep, McDaniels make AAAA All-State roster

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three local high school basketball players names can be found on the Class-AAAA All-State list.

On first-team is Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons and Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep.

Ammons, the DePaul women’s basketball commit, scored her 1,000th point along with pulling down her 500th rebound this season for the Mohigans. This all while leading them to a Section and Region title and to the state tournament semifinals.

Reep, the sophomore, averaged 19.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season for the Indians.

On second-team is Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels who was a do- it- all for the Buccaneers basketball team this season.

First Team

Kalissa Lacy, George Washington; Sr. (captain)

Katilyn Ammons, Morgantown; Sr.

Dionna Gray, Huntington; Jr.

Bella Abernathy, Wheeling Park; Sr.

Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Sr.

Cloey Frantz, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Soph.

Jamara Walton, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Second Team

Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park; Sr. (captain)

Sierra Mason, Parkersburg; Soph.

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jr.

Talayah Boxley, Capital; Jr.

Imani Hickman, Huntington; Jr.

Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland; Soph.

Maliha Witten, South Charleston; Sr.

Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East; Soph.

Honorable Mention: Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland; Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Sadie Boggess, Princeton; Skyler Bosley, Parkersburg South; Allison Burdette, Musselman; Jordan Carr, Jefferson; Macie Chrisman, Jefferson; Lauren Dean, University; Laken Dye, Princeton; Brilynn Florence, Parkersburg; Landyn Helms, John Marshall; Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Catherine Hunnell, John Marshall; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington; Mackenzie Joliffe, Martinsburg; Finley Lohan, George Washington; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Sydney Meredith, Spring Valley; Maggie Oduor, Hurricane; Lauren Parrish, Princeton; Annamarie Pinti, Bridgeport; Madison Platt, Brooke; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Candace Ritchie, Musselman; Asia Roby, Wheeling Park; Natalyia Sayles, Capital; Ella Simpson, University; Carsynn Sines, Preston; Carmen Skinner, Washington; Prosperity Stitt, Martinsburg; Kaiti Swann, Huntington; Michelle Thomas, Preston; Keanti Thompson, Woodrow Wilson; Cat Wassick, Morgantown; Hannah Wingrove, Parkersburg South