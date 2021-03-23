Ammons “thankful” for career scoring mark and season as a whole

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School senior forward, Kaitlyn Ammons, tallied her 1,000th career point Monday night in Morgantown.

The DePaul commit didn’t know heading into the game that she was nearing that career mark.

Head coach, Jason White told his team to get her the ball late in the game, so she could hit it on senior night.

It was truly a big night for the Mohigans, and for Ammons, specifically, who spoke with our Abbie Backenstoe after the game about what being able to play this season means to her and her team.

“It’s so meaningful. I can’t even describe to you how many obstacles we’ve had to overcome as a team that weren’t in the public eye,” said Ammons. “Everyone knew we got quarantined at the beginning of the season. Some of us were really sick, including myself and my family. And it’s been really stressful over the last year for us to be able to play together. We’ve been scrapping together people to get in tournaments in the summer. So, it’s been really hard. We’re really thankful.”

That’s a pretty good glimpse into the highs and lows that players and teams are going through, and dealing with, this year.

