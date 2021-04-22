Ammons, Wassick score in double-figures, Morgantown punches ticket to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown is Charleston bound after a 51-24 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Regional final on Wednesday.

Morgantown outscored the Bucs 19-6 in the first quarter to take an early lead.

Then the Mohigans took a big 23 point lead heading into the third quarter.

Kaitlin Ammons and Cat Wassick led in double-figures with 17 and 13 points respectively for the Mohigans.

Morgantown held BU to only three points in the third quarter and only nine points in the second half.

No Bucs scored in double-figures but Kenna Maxwell led the team with nine points and Shelby McDaniels added eight.

MHS punched its ticket to the state tournament with the 51-24 win over BU.

