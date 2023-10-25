BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Mountain East Conference commissioner Reid Amos took to the podium on Wednesday to open the league’s annual preseason basketball media day.

During his time on the microphone, Amos addressed several key topics including the success the conference has had on the court in recent years.

“The Mountain East is clearly one of the most competitive leagues anywhere in the country in basketball and we should all take great pride when a team emerges from our league to compete on the national stage,” he said.

For the first time ever in 2023, the MEC saw member programs reach both the men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Final Four with Glenville State women’s basketball reaching the national semifinals and the West Liberty men finishing as national runner-up.

The Lady Pioneers also took home the national championship in 2022 while Fairmont State men’s hoops achieved runner-up status in 2017.

On the conference membership front, the league is operating with 11 members this year following the closure of Alderson-Broaddus University.

Amos made it clear what the MEC’s plans are moving forward.

“We have been through membership change before and we continue to adapt and change as higher education changes and the world does as well,” he said, “It is our goal to return to 12 member institutions and to do so as soon as the 2024-25 season.”

In addition to the loss of Alderson-Broaddus as a full-time conference member, UNC-Pembroke will vacate its status as an affiliate member in football at the end of the season.