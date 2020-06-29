Amos, MEC still planning for Sept. 9 start to competition

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – We’re a little over two months away from the start of the college football season in the Mountain East Conference.

The season schedule has already been altered a few times with the addition of Alderson Broaddus as a full-time member and UNC Pembroke as an associate member, and the announcement that MEC schools will only be playing against conference opponents for fall and winter sports.

But that doesn’t mean the schedules don’t face the possibility of changing again.

Conference commissioner Reid Amos told media members on Friday that the current trend is seeing conferences shrink their geographic footprint, as the MEC has done slightly. And that move could prove extremely beneficial during these trying times.

But still, the MEC has multiple states to monitor between now and the start of the season.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to compete this fall, if public health conditions allow. We’re getting tremendous guidance from state and local health officials, not only in West Virginia, but in Maryland and Ohio and, with North Carolina Pembroke as an associate member, we’re gaining insights from North Carolina as well,” Amos said.

Amos added that, unfortunately, no matter how much the MEC and other conferences plan what what lies ahead, it’s not the conferences that wield that power right now as to what will ultimately happen.

“We’re continuing to plan for what we continually refer to as our ‘Plan A’, which would allow our student athletes to return to competition between Sept. 9th and 13th. But, ultimately, it’s the virus that’s going to determine whether or not we’re going to be able to do so,” said Amos.

As of now, the Mountain East Conference is scheduled to have practices begin on August 17 for football, and Aug. 24 for all other sports, with games and competitions beginning on Sept. 9.