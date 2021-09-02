Amos’ pair of goals leads Bridgeport to first win of the season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a battle of two winless teams, both Robert C. Byrd and Bridgeport were searching for their first win of the season on Thursday night.

The first half went scoreless. A couple of attempts from each team either went far over or to the side of the goal or picked up by either keeper.

Bridgeport gained momentum in the second half as AJ Dinaldi dribbled up the side, sent a shot in that was deflected, but Brock Amos was there for the putback. Amos’ goal gave Bridgeport a 1-0 lead with plenty of time left in the game.

Just minutes later Amos strikes again. This time he drove up the field, dodging multiple defenders including getting past a slide tackle. Amos broke into the middle of the goal and fired a shot for the goal. Bridgeport led 2-0 and let defense do the rest.

The Indians captured their first win of the season 2-0 over Robert C. Byrd.