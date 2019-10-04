Amos speaks on success of MEC Digital Network

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference is maneuvering its way through the ever-changing digital world that we find ourselves in.

The conference doesn’t have a huge network TV deal, although a few conference games a year do get shown regionally.

In place of a network television deal, the MEC went digital a few years back, and according to conference commissioner Reid Amos, it’s been very successful.

“It has far exceeded even our greatest expectations, heading into year three now. Year two, we had nearly 500,000 game views last year. We’re thrilled with that. It’s continuing to grow. And for those that can’t necessarily make it to a particular game, it’s an opportunity for us to come into their living room,” Amos said in an interview with 12 Sports before the Fairmont State/Glenville State game, which was being broadcast on the conference’s digital network.

Amos also said that it helps the conference that they are able to use multiple cameras on their broadcasts, while maintaining a smaller set up than a traditional, network broadcast.

A link for the Mountain East Conference Digital Network can be found here.

