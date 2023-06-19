Mt. Morris, P.A.— Just over the border into Pennsylvania on Saturday, the High Point Motor Cross National took place in Mt. Morris. This is the fourth round of the Pro Motor Cross Championship and brought the greatest athletes from all over the world.

On Saturday, riders competed in the two fifty class and the four fifty class. Since most high schools do not have a motor cross team for their schools, this is something most riders were born into or something that started as a hobby. For some, that hobby started locally. Chase Yintzer from Carlisle, Pennsylvania took part in the two fifty class and came in seventeenth place out of forty-two.

Yintzer started riding when he was extremely young, and this specific track feels like home to him.