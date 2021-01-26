Anderson seeing growth in her Fairmont State women’s hoops team

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball team played their best game of the season Monday night, beating visiting Davis & Elkins by 40 points inside Joe Retton Arena.

The Fighting Falcons, led by senior Sierra Kotchman, scored as many points in the first half as the lady Senators did in the entire game (60).

Fairmont State led by 27 in the first quarter, and by 35 points at halftime.

Five different Fairmont State players finished the game in double-figures, scoring wise, led by Kotchman’s 28 points. Jalen Gibbs and Alyssa DeAngelo each tallied 17 points.

Fairmont State women’s basketball head coach, Stephanie Anderson, addressing the media following Monday’s win against Davis & Elkins. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Head coach Stephanie Anderson spoke after the game about her team coming of age as the season goes on.

“We want to play in that style. I just think the more that we do it, and the more that we grow as a team together, the better we’ll get at it,” said Anderson. “You know, and I think that’s what we’re seeing, especially with the young and the old kids mixed together on our roster, I think that they’re starting to see exactly how it all works together, and they saw some success tonight, so that’s great.”

Anderson also commented on Kotchman, who moved into fifth place on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,775 for her career.

Sierra Kotchman drives in transition against Davis & Elkins. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“You can’t talk enough about her. Sierra takes everything very personal,” Anderson said with a laugh. “Last game, she probably scored 25 points, but I don’t think she thought she played to her best abilities, and I’m sure she took that extremely personal. Tonight, I thought she was extremely focused on both ends of the floor, and she did exactly what she needed to in that leadership role.”

Fairmont State, with the win, improved to 2-4 on the year, and is back at home on Wednesday to host Concord (3-2).