PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) – Baseball can be romantic sometimes.

On June 4, 2009 at PNC Park, a 22-year-old Andrew McCutchen collected his first MLB hit against the New York Mets while batting leadoff for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fast forward 14 years later at the same stadium, McCutchen recorded his 2,000 career hit as the leadoff hitter for the Pirates on Sunday against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen celebrates career hit number 2000 (Courtesy: Pittsburgh Pirates)

McCutchen is now the fifth active player in the MLB to hit the milestone. He joins the club that features former triple crown winner Miguel Cabrera, Cincinnati Reds rival Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz and Elvis Andrus.

McCutchen rejoined the Pirates this offseason after spending the past five years with different teams around the league.

“I wanted to do it here in Pittsburgh,” McCutchen said after the game. “I’m glad I was able to do it here. It was a special moment.”

His moment on Sunday was encapsulated with a standing ovation from the fans as well as a 2-1 victory over the Mets.