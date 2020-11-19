Annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet scheduled for Dec. 2 as virtual event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The 37th annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet has been rescheduled as a virtual even for December 2 at 6 p.m.

West Virginia University football head coach, Neil Brown, will be the guest speaker.

A picture of the late Frank Loria seemingly looking upon the Frank Loria Award trophy, given to the most outstanding high school football player in Harrison County each year. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Banquet Chairman, Mike Romano, said in a release to the media that, “We think Coach Brown is one of the best in collegiate sports. Not only is his team having a great season in just his second year, but every one of his players displays a respect for the game, their opponents and WVU that only can come from the leadership of a great coach. That kind of student-athlete is who we honor in Frank Loria’s memory and that makes Coach Brown the perfect person to speak to each of the players being honored. We just wished it could be in person.”

Top honors that will be handed out will be the prestigious Loria Award, given to the Most Outstanding Football Player of the Year, and the Loria Lineman of the Year award, given to the most outstanding lineman in Harrison County.

Other awards include the Frank Loria Coach of the Year award, and the Frank Loria Academic Achievement Award.

The All-Harrison County team will also be announced.

According to the press release, those wishing to watch can do so by logging onto the Harrison County Board of Education’s website, at harcoboe.com. A link to the virtual Banquet will be available on the website.