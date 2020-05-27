Annual North-South all-star football game canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Those in charge of the annual North-South football game tried to push it back to allow the contest to happen.

But this year’s all-star game just wasn’t meant to be, it seems.

Coaches were informed early this morning that the yearly high school football all-star game had been canceled.

The game had already been rescheduled for noon on July 11, but now won’t be played at all for the first time since 1975.

North Marion’s Daran Hays was slated to coach the North squad, and had the task of delivering the unfortunate news to his players.

“I think they were really concerned that these kids wouldn’t get the opportunity to have the true North-South opportunity that we get to give the kids every year. I think all of those things played a factor in, and ultimately it’s always about child, and parent and coaches safety,” Hays said.

Safety obviously a big concern, as Hays said, with COVID-19 still looming in the Charleston area.

The North-South basketball game is still on, as of now, for July 10. However, with the all-star football game now being canceled, the yearly high school all-star basketball game looks to be in question, as well.