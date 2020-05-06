Annual North-South all-star football game postponed to July 10

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The annual North-South all-star high school football game has been postponed nearly a month, from June 13 to July 10.

The game is still scheduled to be played at South Charleston High School, but will now be played at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

However, that date is not only pending due to the status of where the state is, health-wise in relation to COVID-19, but also on the completion of a new artificial turf playing surface at the home of the Black Eagles.

It’s also rumored that the North-South basketball game could also have it’s date changed, potentially to the same date as the football game.

The two are normally played on the same weekend in the Charleston area.