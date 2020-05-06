Annual North-South all-star football game postponed to July 10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The annual North-South all-star high school football game has been postponed nearly a month, from June 13 to July 10.

The game is still scheduled to be played at South Charleston High School, but will now be played at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

However, that date is not only pending due to the status of where the state is, health-wise in relation to COVID-19, but also on the completion of a new artificial turf playing surface at the home of the Black Eagles.

It’s also rumored that the North-South basketball game could also have it’s date changed, potentially to the same date as the football game.

The two are normally played on the same weekend in the Charleston area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories