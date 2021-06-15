Annual North-South Football Classic returns to Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Some of the state’s best high school football players are in Charleston this week for Saturday’s North-South Football Classic.

Players’ first day of practice was Monday, and surely there is excitement after not being able to play the game last year, due to the pandemic.

North Marion High School head coach, Daran Hays will coach the North team this year, which has several local players on the roster.

Hays spoke Tuesday at North-South Football Classic media day.

“It’s really just great to be on the lobby floor with them and have conversations and telling stories, and talking about different high school experiences and different places we’ve played in games and what not,” Hays said. “It’s really cool, and again, I’m just really glad we’ve got three more days of it.”

The North-South Football Classic game will be played on Saturday afternoon at South Charleston High School.

14 local players are slated to play for Hays’ North squad. Those players are:

3 Jett Cogar Braxton County 5’11 175 QB/DB

5 Garrett Conaway North Marion 6’3 225 TE/DE

8 Hayden Moore Bridgeport 6’1 180 WR/DB

9 Zach Toothman Fairmont Senior 5’7 165 LB

11 TT Brooks University 6’0 165 Slot/DB

13 Dante Ramirez Elkins 5’8 165 CB/Slot

21 Sayveon Beafore Liberty-Harrison 6’0 225 RB/LB

24 Marshall Hobbs Lewis County 5’11 190 RB/OLB

35 Deondre Crudup Morgantown 5’10 255 DL

42 Baine Cogar Braxton County 5’11 175 WR/OLB

46 DJ Devinney Doddridge County 5’9 165 K

68 Devin Hill Bridgeport 6’3 315 OL/DL

74 Aidan Green Fairmont Senior 6’4 280 OL

78 Payton Hawkins Lincoln 6’7 280 OL

